Bank holiday next week: Check when they will remain closed

Closure regulations

4 Sundays in July when banks will remain closed

As per RBI guidelines, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks are required to remain closed on all second and fourth Saturdays as well as every Sunday of the month. This means that customers won't be able to access in-branch services on these days. In July alone, there are four Sundays (July 5, 12, 19, and 26) when banks will remain closed.