Bank holiday next week: Check when they will remain closed
What's the story
Public and private sector banks in India will observe a single holiday next week, between June 29 and July 5. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a total of 11 holidays for June and 12 for July due to national, regional, and religious observances. These include weekends on the second and fourth Saturdays as well as all Sundays.
Holiday details
What is the RBI bank holiday calendar?
The RBI's holiday calendar marks certain days as non-working for banks under the "Negotiable Instruments Act" and others under "Banks' Closing of Accounts." While some holidays are specific to certain states or regions, all branches across the country will remain closed on national holidays. Next week, banks will be closed on July 5 (Sunday), according to this calendar.
Closure regulations
4 Sundays in July when banks will remain closed
As per RBI guidelines, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks are required to remain closed on all second and fourth Saturdays as well as every Sunday of the month. This means that customers won't be able to access in-branch services on these days. In July alone, there are four Sundays (July 5, 12, 19, and 26) when banks will remain closed.
Digital access
Online banking services available during bank holidays
Despite physical branch closures, essential banking services remain operational nationwide. Customers can use online banking services for seamless financial transactions during bank holidays. Services like UPI or respective bank apps can be used to make payments and receive money from others anytime, even when banks are closed. Fund transfer requests can also be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and checkbook forms.