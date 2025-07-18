Bank holidays in July: Tripura observes Ker Puja on Saturday

Ker Puja is a big deal in Tripura , honoring the guardian deity Ker. The festival is so intense that elderly people, expectant mothers, and those who are unwell are temporarily moved out of Agartala for safety.

Upcoming bank holidays this month

After Tripura's closure on July 19, all banks nationwide will be shut on Sunday (July 20) and again on Saturday (July 26).

Digital banking stays up unless there's a tech glitch.

If you're traveling or need in-person banking later this month—especially in places like Gangtok—double-check local holiday dates.