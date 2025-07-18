Forex reserves fall by $3.06 billion, now at $696.67 billion

Most of the decline came from a $3.537 billion decrease in foreign currency assets. On the bright side, gold reserves actually went up by $342 million, now totaling almost $85 billion.

RBI intervenes in forex market to prevent sharp rupee swings

The RBI steps in to keep things steady when global markets get shaky—selling dollars to help prevent big swings in the rupee's value.

They don't chase any magic number for the exchange rate; it's all about keeping things calm and predictable for everyone, especially with so much uncertainty out there right now.

