Tax filing made easy: Online ITR-2 form available on portal
Filing your taxes just got easier: the Income Tax Department has rolled out the online ITR-2 form for FY 2024-25.
This update is aimed at individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who earn from capital gains but don't have business or professional income.
The portal now offers pre-filled data, so you can get through your return faster and with less hassle.
Who should file ITR-2?
ITR-2 is for anyone with income from capital gains (think: stocks or property sales)—basically, if your finances are a bit more complex than just your salary.
But if you have no capital gains or foreign assets, you can stick to the simpler ITR-1 form.
Also good news: the tax filing deadline for non-audit cases is now September 15, 2025—giving you extra time to file without stress.