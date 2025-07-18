Tax filing made easy: Online ITR-2 form available on portal

Who should file ITR-2?

ITR-2 is for anyone with income from capital gains (think: stocks or property sales)—basically, if your finances are a bit more complex than just your salary.

But if you have no capital gains or foreign assets, you can stick to the simpler ITR-1 form.

Also good news: the tax filing deadline for non-audit cases is now September 15, 2025—giving you extra time to file without stress.