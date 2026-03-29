Indian banks to observe up to 6 holidays next week

Next week, all public and private banks in India will observe holidays for up to six days. The closures are due to various festivals and observances, including Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday. The upcoming week also includes a weekend holiday on Sunday (April 5). Banks usually remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of every month unless a specific public or regional holiday is declared.

Holiday breakdown RBI calendar details regional bank closures The RBI Bank holiday calendar details the specific holidays for next week. On March 30, banks in Karnataka will remain closed for Mahavir Jayanti. On March 31, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan among others will observe Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti. The annual closing of accounts on April 1 will see bank closures across Tripura to Andhra Pradesh.

Upcoming closures Maundy Thursday Good Friday bank closures On April 2, banks in Kerala will remain closed for Maundy Thursday. The next day, Good Friday, will see bank closures across Gujarat to Andhra Pradesh. The RBI categorizes bank holidays into three categories: Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks' closing of accounts. These holidays vary by region depending on local festivals and observances.

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