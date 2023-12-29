NSE moves Bank Nifty's monthly, quarterly expiries to Wednesdays

1/3

Business 2 min read

NSE moves Bank Nifty's monthly, quarterly expiries to Wednesdays

By Rishabh Raj 10:39 am Dec 29, 202310:39 am

If Wednesday is a holiday, expiry shifts to the prior trading day

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) recently announced a revision in the expiry day for Bank Nifty monthly and quarterly contracts. Starting in March 2024, these contracts will now expire on Wednesdays instead of Thursdays. The first Wednesday monthly expiry is set for March 27, 2024. This modification comes after the NSE's decision in July to move the Bank Nifty weekly expiry to Wednesday from Thursday, ensuring all contract expiries align on Wednesdays.

2/3

Expiry day adjustments for trading holidays

In cases where a Wednesday falls on a trading holiday, the NSE has stated that the expiry day will shift to the previous trading day, maintaining consistency in the revised expiry schedule even during holidays. The updated schedule for the NSE's F&O contracts expiry is as follows: Nifty Midcap Select (Monday), Nifty Financial Services (Tuesday), Bank Nifty (Wednesday), and Nifty 50 (Thursday).

3/3

NSE's global share in derivatives

As of November-end in CY23, the NSE boasts a 73.7% global share in equity derivatives contracts traded and a 60.5% global share in derivatives contracts traded across all asset classes. The number of individual investors who have traded at least once in equity derivatives this calendar year has reached 83.6 lakh, marking a 31% increase year-on-year. However, the cash segment saw a slight decline of 0.4% YoY to 2.67 in crore.