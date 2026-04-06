Bank of America sees rupee near ₹93 per $2026
Business
Bank of America thinks the rupee will likely finish 2026 close to its current level, about 93 per US dollar.
According to its India research head, Amish Shah, most of the rupee's slide has already happened, unless there's a big global shock like an energy crisis.
RBI actions steady rupee, risks persist
Thanks to the RBI's recent moves, currency swings have calmed down and the rupee feels more stable.
This steadiness could help bring back foreign investors who were spooked by earlier drops.
Still, high crude oil prices and global uncertainty remain big hurdles for the rupee going forward.