Bank of Baroda approved for NPS and BHIM enables signups
Bank of Baroda just got the green light to join India's pension fund scene, selected alongside Motilal Oswal AMC and Bajaj under PFRDA's 2026 guidelines.
They're making it super easy to sign up for the National Pension System (NPS) too: you can now open an NPS account digitally through the BHIM app.
PFRDA targets 2-4Cr NPS subscribers
The pension regulator (PFRDA) is aiming to add about two to three, maybe four crore new NPS subscribers in the next two to three years, especially from those working outside government jobs.
This group's already growing fast.
To make things more appealing, they're rolling out digital tools like NPS Tatkal and StAR NPS, plus a new product called NPS Swasthya that combines a medical savings component with top-up health cover.
The goal: get everyone thinking about retirement early and make planning for it a lot simpler.