Bank of Baroda global business ₹30.51L/cr driven by domestic savings/borrowing
Business
Bank of Baroda (BoB) just clocked a 15.46% rise in its global business, reaching ₹30.51 lakh crore by June 2026.
This boost mainly came from more people saving and borrowing within India during the first quarter of FY27.
Domestic deposits ₹13.8L/cr, loans ₹11.5L/cr
Domestic deposits grew nearly 15%, hitting ₹13.8 lakh crore, while loans in India jumped over 16% to ₹11.5 lakh crore.
Retail loans grew at 18.45%.
Globally, BoB's total deposits and advances also saw solid double-digit growth, showing the bank is performing well both at home and abroad.