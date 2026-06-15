Bank of Baroda launches 555-day FD offering up to 7.4%
Business
Bank of Baroda just rolled out the "bob Golden Goal Deposit Scheme," a fixed deposit plan with a 555-day lock-in and interest rates up to 7.4% per year.
It's open for deposits under ₹3 crore and is designed to attract more savers as banks compete for your money.
Age-based FD rates and booking options
Payouts depend on your age: general customers get 6.75%, seniors get 7.25%, and super seniors (80+) score 7.35%.
If you're okay with not withdrawing early, non-callable FDs offer slightly higher rates too.
Signing up is easy: use the Bank of Baroda app, internet banking, or walk into a branch.
Even if you don't have an account yet, you can book this FD online!