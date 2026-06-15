Bank of Baroda launches 555-day FD offering up to 7.4%

Age-based FD rates and booking options

Payouts depend on your age: general customers get 6.75%, seniors get 7.25%, and super seniors (80+) score 7.35%.

If you're okay with not withdrawing early, non-callable FDs offer slightly higher rates too.

Signing up is easy: use the Bank of Baroda app, internet banking, or walk into a branch.

Even if you don't have an account yet, you can book this FD online!