Bank of Baroda reports FY2026 profit ₹20,021cr, proposes ₹8.5ps dividend
Business
Bank of Baroda just posted an 11% jump in profit for the January-March quarter, hitting ₹5,616 crore. For the whole fiscal 2026 year, profit edged up to ₹20,021 crore.
If you're a shareholder (or just curious), the bank's board has proposed a dividend of ₹8.5 per share.
Bank of Baroda NII up 8.7%
The bank's core income from lending (NII) grew 8.7% this quarter and asset quality improved, with bad loans dropping to a Gross NPA of 1.89% and Net NPA of 0.45%.
Domestic advances rose by 14.5%, with retail loans up nearly 18% thanks to strong demand for auto and home loans.
Agriculture and MSME lending also saw double-digit growth, while deposits increased by almost 13%.
Overall, it's been a solid quarter for BoB on most fronts.