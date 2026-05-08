Bank of Baroda reports FY2026 profit ₹20,021cr, proposes ₹8.5ps dividend

Bank of Baroda NII up 8.7%

The bank's core income from lending (NII) grew 8.7% this quarter and asset quality improved, with bad loans dropping to a Gross NPA of 1.89% and Net NPA of 0.45%.

Domestic advances rose by 14.5%, with retail loans up nearly 18% thanks to strong demand for auto and home loans.

Agriculture and MSME lending also saw double-digit growth, while deposits increased by almost 13%.

Overall, it's been a solid quarter for BoB on most fronts.