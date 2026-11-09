Bank of Baroda to hike MCLR rates from November 12, 2026
Business
Heads up if you're planning a big purchase: Bank of Baroda is raising its lending rates starting November 12, 2026.
The one-month MCLR goes up slightly to 8%, while three- and six-month rates jump to 8.50% and 8.70%.
In short, new loans from the bank are about to get pricier.
One-year MCLR 8.85% overnight 7.85%
The one-year MCLR also climbs to 8.85%, though overnight rates stay put at 7.85%.
This move comes as the bank celebrates record profits and strong business growth.