Bank of Baroda updates bob i Pay with biometric authentication
Bank of Baroda just rolled out some handy upgrades to its bob i Pay UPI app.
Now, you can use your fingerprint or face to approve payments, set up your UPI PIN with Aadhaar-based face authentication (no debit card needed), and even link smart devices for quick payments.
These updates are all about making things safer and easier for everyone.
Aadhaar face verification and IoT payments
Biometric authentication lets you confirm transactions up to ₹5,000 with just a touch or glance: no more typing in PINs every time.
Setting or resetting your UPI PIN is now smoother thanks to Aadhaar-based face verification plus OTP, cutting out the hassle of debit cards.
And if you're into connected tech, IoT payments mean you can authorize devices or even let others make payments within set limits.
It's a fresh take on digital banking that keeps things secure but simple.