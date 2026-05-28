Bank of Baroda updates bob i Pay with biometric authentication

Aadhaar face verification and IoT payments

Biometric authentication lets you confirm transactions up to ₹5,000 with just a touch or glance: no more typing in PINs every time.

Setting or resetting your UPI PIN is now smoother thanks to Aadhaar-based face verification plus OTP, cutting out the hassle of debit cards.

And if you're into connected tech, IoT payments mean you can authorize devices or even let others make payments within set limits.

It's a fresh take on digital banking that keeps things secure but simple.