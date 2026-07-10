Bank of England and FCA move to regulate cloud providers

Stress tests start July 13

Starting Monday, July 13, these companies will have to run regular stress tests that mimic emergencies, like cyber threats or power outages, and report any major incidents right away.

This all follows a big Amazon cloud outage last year that disrupted thousands of businesses.

The good news? Even with some delays rolling things out, the tech firms are on board, and leaders like Meg Hillier say it's a solid step toward keeping digital banking safe as AI grows in finance.