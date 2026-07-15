Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey urges international AI cooperation
Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, wants countries to join forces to manage the dangers of advanced AI.
Speaking ahead of London's Mansion House dinner on July 14, he warned that powerful AI tools could be misused unless nations cooperate.
His call comes as leaders debate how to keep economies stable and tech in check.
Demis Hassabis proposes U.S.-led AI watchdog
Bailey suggested a worldwide system for testing AI safety, pointing out that the US cannot protect its digital systems alone.
This follows a brief US ban on foreign access to Anthropic's Claude Mythos AI model over cybersecurity worries.
At the same event, Chancellor Rachel Reeves celebrated lower borrowing and better wages but cautioned that global tensions, like those in the Middle East, could still threaten economic resilience.
Meanwhile, entrepreneur behind Google Deepmind Demis Hassabis proposed a U.S.-led global watchdog for advanced AI models, highlighting growing concerns about tech getting close to human intelligence.