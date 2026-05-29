Bank of England holds rate at 3.75% tolerating above-2% inflation

Bank base rate could reach 4%

Originally, there was talk of lowering rates to 3.25%, but now there's a chance they could go up to 4% by December because the conflict is shaking up financial markets and energy prices.

Mortgage rates have jumped about 1% point, making it tougher for people to buy homes or borrow money.

Bailey also pointed out that these changes are cooling off the housing market and raising government debt costs.