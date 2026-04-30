Bank of England keeps rates at 3.75% amid Iran tensions Business Apr 30, 2026

The Bank of England just decided to keep interest rates at 3.75%, even though prices are rising thanks to global tensions, especially the conflict in Iran.

Most of the committee wanted things unchanged, but their chief economist pushed for a hike.

The BoE is still aiming for that 2% inflation target, sticking to its plan after several rate cuts since 2024.