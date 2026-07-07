Bank of England proposes easing leverage ratio to boost lending

Officials raise concerns over AI-linked lending

Some officials are concerned this could make the financial system shakier, especially since a lot of bank lending is now tied to investors with debt-fueled bets on booming AI stocks.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey pointed out that "These models are a big step forward in terms of capabilities, and the threat issue is a really a major step forward."

The plan will be reviewed by September 2026 before any final decisions are made.