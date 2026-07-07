Bank of England warns AI investment, cyberattacks could destabilize markets
The Bank of England is sounding the alarm about new risks from artificial intelligence in the financial world.
They're worried that companies are borrowing big to invest in AI, which could make markets more unstable if those bets don't pay off.
There's also growing concern about cyberattacks as AI technology evolves, but for now, the UK banking system is still holding strong.
BoE seeks reserve relief, AI rules
To keep banks lending during tough times, the Bank of England wants to relax some rules on how much money banks need to keep in reserve.
They're also calling for new, tailored rules for advanced AI systems, since current regulations just don't fit.
Plus, all the rapid software updates meant to manage AI risks might actually disrupt daily operations and make things even trickier for cybersecurity teams.