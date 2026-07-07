Bank of England warns AI investment, cyberattacks could destabilize markets Business Jul 07, 2026

The Bank of England is sounding the alarm about new risks from artificial intelligence in the financial world.

They're worried that companies are borrowing big to invest in AI, which could make markets more unstable if those bets don't pay off.

There's also growing concern about cyberattacks as AI technology evolves, but for now, the UK banking system is still holding strong.