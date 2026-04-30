Bank of England warns oil spike may lift interest rates

BoE signals 3.75% rate may rise

Right now, the UK interest rate sits at 3.75%, but the bank has hinted it could rise by at least one-half percentage point this year if fuel prices stay high.

The Monetary Policy Committee has mapped out three possible paths: oil prices drop and inflation chills (best case), prices hover above $80 and inflation edges up, or oil stays expensive and things get pricier for everyone.

Either way, they're keeping an eye on how all this impacts your wallet.