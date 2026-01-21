Bank of India clocks solid Q3 profit growth
Bank of India just posted a 7.5% jump in net profit for October-December 2025, hitting ₹2,705 crore.
The bank's total business crossed ₹16 lakh crore, and the bank reported growth in advances and improved asset quality.
What's driving the numbers?
BoI's core income rose by 6.5%, and money from fees and other sources shot up by 30%.
Loans to retail, agriculture, and small businesses grew about 18%, now making up most of its lending.
At the same time, bad loans dropped, with gross NPA at 2.26% and net NPA at 0.60%—showing BoI is managing risks well.
Why does this matter?
For anyone watching India's economy or thinking about banking careers or investments, BoI's steady profits and strong balance sheet show it's staying competitive—even as markets get tougher.
Their focus on priority sectors like MSMEs is evident.