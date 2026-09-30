Bank of India launches e₹ autopayments to CBDC wallets

This update lets you restrict spending to categories like tuition or meals, making it super handy for parents or anyone managing budgets.

Once set up, everything runs on autopilot: no manual work needed.

Bank of India General Manager and CTO Ashutosh Mishra says it gives customers more control and convenience, while Montran India CEO Julie Esca points out that this turns the digital rupee into a real policy tool, not just another wallet transfer.

The move also supports the Reserve Bank of India's push to use CBDCs in new areas like welfare and cross-border payments.