Bank of India leads with 7.45% FD rate for seniors
Business
If you're helping your parents or grandparents with their finances, here's a quick update:
senior citizens in India can now get FD interest rates as high as 7.45% per year.
Bank of India leads with this top rate for a three-year deposit, while Bank of Baroda and Axis Bank aren't far behind at 7.25%.
Baroda Axis FD rates 7.25%
Bank of Baroda's 555-day scheme and Axis Bank's five- to 10-year deposits both offer that solid 7.25%.
HDFC and ICICI Bank are also in the game with rates up to 7.10% for certain periods.
Before locking in any FD, it's smart to check payout options, tax rules, and the latest terms, plus deposits up to ₹5 lakh are insured for extra peace of mind.