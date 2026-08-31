Bank of India Mutual Fund starts NFO for value fund
Business
Bank of India Mutual Fund just launched the Bank of India Value Fund, an open-ended equity scheme for anyone looking to invest in stocks with a value-driven approach.
The New Fund Offer (NFO) is open from August 28 to September 11, giving you a short window if you want to get in early.
Bottom-up picks across 50-80 stocks
The fund picks companies showing strong changes in fundamentals (think growth in demand, better pricing, or improved performance) using a bottom-up strategy.
It will hold 50 to 80 stocks across all sectors and sizes, with investments starting at ₹5,000.
Managed by Nav Bhardwaj, it is designed for long-term investors (five years or more) and offers both growth and income options.