Bank of India pays ₹1,553.5cr financial year 2025-26 (FY26) dividend to government

BoI net profit ₹10,527cr up 14.19%

BoI's big payout follows a 14.19% increase in its net profit in FY26 (financial year 2025-26), now at ₹10,527 crore.

The bank is giving out ₹4.65 per share, with almost half its profits going back as dividends.

This isn't just BoI; other public sector banks like Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda have also upped their dividends recently, thanks to fewer bad loans and better business overall.

All these payouts are giving a nice boost to the government's nontax income too.