Bank of India posts 25.3% profit rise to ₹3,202cr
Business
Bank of India just posted a strong quarter, with profits up by 25.3% compared to last year, hitting ₹3,202 crore.
This boost mainly came from higher interest earnings and a solid jump in operating profit, showing the bank's business is on a steady upswing.
Bank of India NPAs decline sequentially
The bank's finances are looking healthier too: bad loans declined sequentially, with gross NPA at 1.6% and net NPA at 0.42%, and global business grew 21.13%, reaching nearly ₹18.93 lakh crore.
On the tech side, digital banking saw a big leap with 2.21 billion transactions this quarter alone, highlighting how more customers are going digital for their banking needs.