Bank of India raises overnight and 1 month MCLR rates
Starting December 1, 2026, Bank of India is increasing its overnight and one-month MCLR rates.
The overnight MCLR will move from 7.85% to 8%, and the one-month rate goes from 8.15% to 8.25%.
This update comes after a recent committee meeting.
Short term MCLR EMIs may change
If your loan is tied to these short-term rates, your EMIs or interest payments could change soon.
The good news: longer-term MCLR rates (three months and above) and repo-linked loans are staying put for now.
It's a smart move to check your loan agreement so you know exactly where you stand, and avoid any surprises down the road.