Bank of Japan holds rates, warns of global uncertainties
Business
The Bank of Japan just decided to keep its main interest rate at 0.5%, sticking with the plan most experts expected.
This is the first big move under new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and it comes as the BoJ points to "high uncertainties" in the world economy—especially when it comes to US trade tariffs.
US Treasury Secretary visits Tokyo
On the same day, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dropped by Tokyo, reminding everyone how important it is to keep inflation in check.
The yen slipped a bit against the dollar after the news.
While PM Takaichi supports easy money policies and more government spending, analysts say a rate hike could come in January.