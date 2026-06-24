Bank of Japan signals more hikes as inflation tops 2%
Japan's central bank is signaling it might raise interest rates again if inflation keeps topping its 2% goal.
Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino shared that the Bank of Japan is watching price trends closely, especially as Governor Kazuo Ueda returns from medical leave.
The latest move, raising rates to 1%, is the highest since 1995 and shows the bank is serious about tackling rising prices.
Ueda links hikes to global issues
Governor Ueda says future rate hikes will depend on how things play out economically, including global issues like the conflict in Iran.
Even with higher rates, the yen is still weak and hovering near a 40-year low, making some wonder if government action might be needed to steady it.
The BOJ's main focus remains balancing inflation control with keeping Japan's economy stable.