Bank of Japan signals more hikes as inflation tops 2% Business Jun 24, 2026

Japan's central bank is signaling it might raise interest rates again if inflation keeps topping its 2% goal.

Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino shared that the Bank of Japan is watching price trends closely, especially as Governor Kazuo Ueda returns from medical leave.

The latest move, raising rates to 1%, is the highest since 1995 and shows the bank is serious about tackling rising prices.