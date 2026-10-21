Bank of Japan weighs rate rise as inflation approaches 2%
Business
Japan's central bank, the Bank of Japan (BOJ), is thinking about raising interest rates again as inflation gets close to its 2% goal.
Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino told parliament that acting early on rates could help avoid bigger economic problems down the road.
He pointed out that strong bank lending and low borrowing costs make this a good time for careful changes.
BOJ monitors wage growth, spending, AI
The BOJ is slowly moving away from super-easy money policies and watching how rising prices play out.
They're keeping an eye on things like wage growth, people's spending habits, and even how much businesses are investing in AI.
The big goal: keep inflation under control without slowing down Japan's economic growth.