Bank of Maharashtra posts 22% credit jump to ₹2.92L/cr
Business
Bank of Maharashtra just reported a strong 22% jump in total credit in the quarter ended March 2026, reaching ₹2.92 lakh crore (up from ₹2.40 lakh crore last year).
This growth was fueled by both big corporate loans and steady lending to retail, agriculture, and small businesses.
Bank of Maharashtra deposits rise 14%
Total deposits climbed 14% to ₹3.50 lakh crore, helping BoM push its total business up 18% to ₹6.42 lakh crore.
The bank also grew its low-cost CASA (current and savings accounts) deposits by 13%, now making up over half of all deposits, a move that keeps their funding solid and future-focused.