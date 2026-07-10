Bank of Maharashtra posts 27% profit jump to ₹2,020 cr
Business
Bank of Maharashtra just posted a solid start to fiscal 2027, with profits up 27% compared with last year: ₹2,020 crore this quarter versus ₹1,593 crore before.
Total income also climbed to ₹9,063 crore.
Basically, the bank is making more money and growing steadily.
Bank of Maharashtra interest ₹8,037 cr
BoM's interest earnings rose to ₹8,037 crore and its bad loans (NPAs) dropped to 1.45%, showing healthier finances overall.
Net NPAs are down too.
However, the bank's capital adequacy ratio slipped a bit to 18.64% from 20.06% in the same quarter of fiscal 2024.
So while most numbers look good, there's a small dip in one key metric worth watching.