Bank of Maharashtra Q4 net profit rises 35% to ₹2,014cr

CEO Nidhu Saxena plans capital raise

The bank's net interest income climbed 19% this quarter, and deposits grew by 14% to ₹3.5 lakh crore.

For the full year, profits hit ₹7,019 crore, up 27% from last year, with steady margins at 3.9%.

Looking ahead, CEO Nidhu Saxena is upbeat about FY27, aiming for more credit growth and planning a big capital raise to keep the momentum going.