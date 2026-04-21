Bank of Maharashtra Q4 net profit rises 35% to ₹2,014cr
Business
Bank of Maharashtra just posted a strong finish to FY26, with its Q4 net profit up 35% to ₹2,014 crore.
The boost came mainly from more people taking loans (retail advances rose 32%) and solid business from agriculture and MSMEs.
CEO Nidhu Saxena plans capital raise
The bank's net interest income climbed 19% this quarter, and deposits grew by 14% to ₹3.5 lakh crore.
For the full year, profits hit ₹7,019 crore, up 27% from last year, with steady margins at 3.9%.
Looking ahead, CEO Nidhu Saxena is upbeat about FY27, aiming for more credit growth and planning a big capital raise to keep the momentum going.