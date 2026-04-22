Bank of Maharashtra shares jump 15% as profit rises 35% Business Apr 22, 2026

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) just saw its shares climb 15% in two days, thanks to a standout performance in the last quarter.

The bank's net profit shot up by 35% compared to last year, reaching ₹2,014 crore.

This boost came from higher core income and fewer bad loans, always good news for any bank.