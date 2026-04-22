Bank of Maharashtra shares jump 15% as profit rises 35%
Business
Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) just saw its shares climb 15% in two days, thanks to a standout performance in the last quarter.
The bank's net profit shot up by 35% compared to last year, reaching ₹2,014 crore.
This boost came from higher core income and fewer bad loans, always good news for any bank.
Bank of Maharashtra income ₹8,693 cr
BoM's total income for the quarter rose to ₹8,693 crore, with interest income also seeing a healthy jump.
Net interest income was up 19%, and the bank's loan book grew by 22%, hitting ₹2.92 lakh crore by March 2026.
All these numbers helped drive investor confidence and that big share price bump.