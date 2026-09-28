Bank strike deferred after late talks between IBA and unions
Business
The big bank strike planned for this week is deferred, so your Monday banking plans are safe.
After some late-night talks, the Indian Banks's Association and the main bank unions reached an understanding on some of the issues raised by bank unions.
Any unresolved issues will now be discussed by a special committee from both sides.
Axis Bank hiring, Nippon hopes $380 million
Axis Bank is ramping up hiring, planning to bring in up to 12,500 new recruits from campuses in FY27 (more than last year), and is also using AI to streamline its operations.
Meanwhile, Nippon Express (a major Japanese logistics company) is betting big on India's tech sector and hopes to make $380 million by expanding its semiconductor logistics business here over the next two years.