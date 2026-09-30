Bank unions suspend 3-day strike after IBA agrees to discuss
Business
Bank unions have put their three-day strike on hold after the Indian Banking Association (IBA) agreed to discuss key demands like a five-day workweek and better employee benefits.
Talks are still in progress, but for now, banks will stay open as usual.
Bank committee to discuss workweek, PLI
A new committee made up of top officials from both sides will focus on the push for a five-day workweek, which was agreed on 8 March 2024, and concerns over the Performance-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which many feel isn't fair to everyone.
The goal is to find a solution acceptable to all, including customers.