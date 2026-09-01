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Home / News / Business News / India's bank unions are planning a strike on September 11
India's bank unions are planning a strike on September 11
The decision comes over unresolved issues concerning the five-day banking week

India's bank unions are planning a strike on September 11

By Dwaipayan Roy
Sep 01, 2026
04:03 pm
What's the story

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which claims to represent over 90% of the banking workforce in India, has announced a nationwide strike on September 11. The decision comes over unresolved issues concerning the five-day banking week and the government's revised Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. The forum comprises seven unions - AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBOC and INBEF - representing workers across public sector, private, foreign, regional, rural and cooperative banks.

Strike details

Indefinite strike from October 26 if demands aren't met

The UFBU has called for a one-day strike on September 11, followed by a three-day strike from September 28 to 30.

If their demands aren't met, the unions have threatened an indefinite strike starting October 26.

The unions are demanding four key things: implementation of a five-day banking week, withdrawal of the PLI scheme, modification of this scheme through bilateral discussions, and resolution of pending issues.

Demand background

Demand for a 5-day banking week

The demand for a five-day banking week has been pending for several years.

The unions say banks had agreed in principle to shift toward a five-day week in 2015, when second and fourth Saturdays were declared holidays.

This was revisited in 2020 and formalized through a wage settlement signed on March 8, 2024.

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Scheme disputes

Revised Performance Linked Incentive scheme

The PLI scheme was introduced through a 2020 settlement and applied uniformly to bank employees, from housekeeping staff to General Managers.

However, in November 2024, the Department of Financial Services ordered banks to adopt a revised incentive formula based on individual performance for Scale IV to VII officers.

The unions say this covers about 40,000 officers or roughly 5% of the industry's eight lakh strong workforce.

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Scheme impact

Strike deferred in March 2025 after negotiations were initiated

The unions argue that under the revised formula, senior officers could get incentives of up to 365 days' wages, while the remaining 95% of employees would get a maximum of 15 days.

UFBU had called a strike over this issue in March 2025, but it was deferred after negotiations were initiated.

However, despite proposed changes being submitted by the unions, the government directed banks to implement the formula in March 2026.

Legal action

Matter is currently in Delhi High Court

The matter was taken to the Delhi High Court and is pending.

The latest escalation came after the Department of Financial Services again directed banks on August 21, 2026, to implement the revised PLI scheme.

The unions have alleged that this violates the status quo requirement under the Industrial Disputes Act while the dispute remains before Chief Labour Commissioner.

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