Bankers' Books Evidence Act 2026 modernizes India's banking law
Business
Starting October 1, India's banking laws are getting a major upgrade.
The new Bankers's Books Evidence Act, 2026, replaces the 135-year-old Bankers's Books Evidence Act, 1891, and is designed for the digital age, making it easier for banks to handle court cases and legal paperwork.
India's Act admits records, limits compulsion
Now, all kinds of banking records count, whether they are physical files, digital documents, or even records stored in the cloud.
In proceedings where the bank is not a party, courts may compel a bank officer by written order only on special cause, so banks are not dragged into unnecessary legal hassles.
Plus, digital evidence gets standardized certification and can be signed manually, digitally, or electronically.