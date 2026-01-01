Banks can now sponsor NPS funds; fees slashed
Big update for anyone thinking about their future savings: Banks in India can now set up and run pension funds under the National Pension System (NPS), thanks to new rules from the PFRDA.
The move is designed to cut costs, boost competition, and make NPS more attractive—giving all subscribers more options and lower fees.
Why does this matter?
More banks joining the NPS scene means you'll have extra choices on where your money grows—and with new slab-based management fees starting April 2026, the bigger your investment, the less you pay.
Plus, with experienced names like ex-SBI chief Dinesh Khara stepping in as a trustee, there's a stronger focus on good governance.
All in all, these changes are about making retirement planning simpler and fairer for everyone—whether you're just starting out or already saving.