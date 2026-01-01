Banks can now sponsor NPS funds; fees slashed

Why does this matter?

More banks joining the NPS scene means you'll have extra choices on where your money grows—and with new slab-based management fees starting April 2026, the bigger your investment, the less you pay.

Plus, with experienced names like ex-SBI chief Dinesh Khara stepping in as a trustee, there's a stronger focus on good governance.

All in all, these changes are about making retirement planning simpler and fairer for everyone—whether you're just starting out or already saving.