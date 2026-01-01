Next Article
Shriram Finance hits all-time high after massive MUFG deal
Business
Shriram Finance shares just broke past ₹1,000 for the first time ever, jumping 72% in 2025.
The buzz? Japan's MUFG Bank invested $4.4 billion for a 20% stake—its biggest India move yet and a major vote of confidence.
Analysts and ratings get bullish
Analysts are raising their targets: Nomura now sees the stock at ₹1,140 thanks to MUFG's influence, while Citi bumped its target to ₹1,100 expecting stronger finances ahead.
CARE Ratings also upgraded Shriram's credit rating, pointing to solid performance after the investment.