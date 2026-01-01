Tata Steel shares surge after new import duty announcement

Tata Steel's stock has shot up nearly 8% in just four days, reaching its highest point in a month. On January 1, 2026, shares climbed to ₹181.15, continuing a strong run that started at the end of December.

Why does this matter? If you're watching the markets or thinking about investing, Tata Steel's momentum is hard to miss—the stock returned over 32% in the past year alone.

The company's growth is fueled by rising steel demand and some big expansion moves.

What sparked the rally? The main boost came from India's new three-year safeguard duty on steel imports, especially targeting cheap shipments from China, starting at 12%.

This government move aims to protect local producers like Tata Steel and has clearly given investors confidence.