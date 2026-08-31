Banks challenge Subhash Chandra repayment plan at NCLAT Tuesday 10:30am

Big banks aren't happy with how much money they're getting back from Zee Group founder Subhash Chandra's repayment plan, so they've taken the fight to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

The hearing is set for Tuesday at 10:30am.

Creditors' lawyer Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the creditors, says the plan could result in a complete loss of intent and purpose of IBC and doesn't help them recover enough of what they're owed.