Banks go all out on ads, but are they effective?

ICICI, Kotak lead the pack

ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank led the pack this year, dropping ₹1,952 crore and ₹1,009 crore on ads.

HDFC Bank wasn't far behind, while SBI actually trimmed its budget a bit.

Even with all this extra spending—up 14% just from FY2024—banks are finding it tougher to turn ads into real growth.

In fact, revenue per rupee spent on ads has dropped over 50% for many banks since FY2020, showing that getting noticed doesn't always mean more business.