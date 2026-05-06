RBI's move aims to tackle persistent bad loans

RBI's draft rules for property acquisition: How it affects you?

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:48 pm May 06, 202604:48 pm

What's the story

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed draft guidelines allowing banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to take over properties as a last resort for recovering unpaid loans. The move is part of a larger strategy to help lenders deal with persistent bad loans when all other options have been exhausted. Under the proposed framework, regulated entities (REs) can acquire specified non-financial assets (SNFAs) in full or partial satisfaction of their claims against borrowers.