RBI's draft rules for property acquisition: How it affects you?
What's the story
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed draft guidelines allowing banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to take over properties as a last resort for recovering unpaid loans. The move is part of a larger strategy to help lenders deal with persistent bad loans when all other options have been exhausted. Under the proposed framework, regulated entities (REs) can acquire specified non-financial assets (SNFAs) in full or partial satisfaction of their claims against borrowers.
Property management
Proposed maximum holding period of 7 years
The RBI's draft guidelines also detail how these acquired properties should be handled. It includes the maximum holding period for lenders and restrictions on who can repurchase them. The central bank has proposed a maximum holding period of seven years to ensure timely disposal of SNFAs by REs. To prevent moral hazard, REs will not be allowed to sell the SNFA back to the borrower or any related party.
Feedback invitation
RBI invites public comments on draft guidelines
The RBI has invited public comments on these draft guidelines until May 26. The central bank hopes to provide clarity on the prudential treatment of such assets through these norms. This move is aimed at ensuring maximum net recovery while maintaining transparency as well as financial prudence in the process.