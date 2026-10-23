Banks offer FD rates ranging from 6% to 7.5% today

Looking to park your money in a fixed deposit? As of October 23, 2026, banks are really competing for your attention.

Foreign banks such as DBS and Deutsche Bank are offering fixed-deposit interest rates up to 7%.

In the public sector, Punjab & Sind Bank stands out with a 6.9% rate for 1 to 2 years deposits.

Meanwhile, private banks such as DCB Bank and Bandhan Bank are topping the charts with rates of 7.5% and 7.45%.