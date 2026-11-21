Banks offer senior citizens up to 8.6% 5-year fixed deposits
If you've got parents or grandparents looking to grow their savings, here's some good news: banks are now offering senior citizens interest rates as high as 8.6% on five-year fixed deposits.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank tops the list at 8.6%, while Jana Small Finance Bank offers 8%.
It's a solid way for seniors to make their money work a little harder.
Seniors: Form 121 and ₹5L deposit insurance
Banks like AU Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank, Shivalik Small Finance Bank, slice Small Finance Bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank have rates ranging from 6.25% to 8.5%.
To help seniors avoid TDS (tax deducted at source) on FD interest, they can submit Form 121 if the tax on their estimated total income is nil after considering deductions, exemptions, and the Section 87A rebate.
Plus, deposits in small finance banks are insured up to ₹5 lakh, so keeping investments within this limit is the safest bet, according to experts.