Banks revise fixed deposit interest rates on October 2, 2026
Business
Several banks have updated their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates as of October 2, 2026.
If you're looking to park your savings and earn a little extra, these new rates could help you pick the best spot for your money, depending on how long you want to lock it in.
DBS Bandhan DCB offer 7.5%
DBS Bank and Bandhan Bank are leading with a top rate of 7.5% (DBS for FDs of one to two years and Bandhan for one to two years).
DCB Bank matches that 7.5% across different durations too.
Deutsche Bank isn't far behind at 7% for one- to two-year deposits, while public-sector option Bank of Maharashtra is offering a solid 6.65%.
So if you're comparing options, now's a good time to check which bank fits your savings plan best!