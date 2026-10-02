Banks revise fixed deposit interest rates on October 2, 2026

DBS Bank and Bandhan Bank are leading with a top rate of 7.5% (DBS for FDs of one to two years and Bandhan for one to two years).

DCB Bank matches that 7.5% across different durations too.

Deutsche Bank isn't far behind at 7% for one- to two-year deposits, while public-sector option Bank of Maharashtra is offering a solid 6.65%.

So if you're comparing options, now's a good time to check which bank fits your savings plan best!