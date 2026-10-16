Banks roll out fresh FD rates including DCB at 7.5%

Banks have rolled out fresh fixed deposit (FD) rates as of October 16, 2026.

Central Bank of India now offers 6.75% for one- to two-year deposits, while Bank of Maharashtra is at 6.65%.

In the private sector, DCB Bank offers 7.5% for 1- to 5-year deposits, except for less than 1 year, where it offers 6.5%.

Deutsche Bank, a foreign bank, gives 7% for one to two years.