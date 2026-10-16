Banks roll out fresh FD rates including DCB at 7.5%
Business
Banks have rolled out fresh fixed deposit (FD) rates as of October 16, 2026.
Central Bank of India now offers 6.75% for one- to two-year deposits, while Bank of Maharashtra is at 6.65%.
In the private sector, DCB Bank offers 7.5% for 1- to 5-year deposits, except for less than 1 year, where it offers 6.5%.
Deutsche Bank, a foreign bank, gives 7% for one to two years.
Bandhan Bank offers 7.45% on FDs
Public sector banks like Bank of Baroda are keeping things steady with a 6.6% rate for 1 to 2 years and 6.5% for 2 to 3 years (great if you value stability).
Meanwhile, Bandhan Bank is offering a higher 7.45% for one- to three-year FDs in the private sector.
With each bank playing by its own rules, it's smart to compare options and pick what fits your financial goals best.