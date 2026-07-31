Banks update FD rates July 31 2026 domestic banks lead
Banks have updated their fixed deposit (FD) rates as of July 31, 2026, giving you more options if you're looking for safe and steady returns.
Among foreign banks, Deutsche Bank leads with a 7% rate for one- to two-year FDs, and DBS Bank isn't far behind at 6.85%.
These rates are not higher than those offered by many domestic banks right now.
Bandhan and DCB lead FD rates
In public sector banks, Indian Bank offers up to 6.8% for one to two years, and Punjab & Sind Bank offers a top rate of 6.85%.
Private banks are even more tempting: Bandhan Bank gives you up to 7.45% for FDs between one and three years, while DCB Bank offers 7.5% for tenures of one year and above, with deposits under one year earning 6.5%.
SBI has also bumped its rates to as much as 6.45% for shorter terms and 6.3% for longer ones: solid choices if you prefer sticking with the big names.