Banks warn customers that AI apps could shift banking liability
Big banks like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Bank of America are telling customers to be careful when using AI apps for things like payments or account management.
If an AI tool messes up or makes an unauthorized transaction, you could end up responsible, not the bank.
To help protect people, JPMorgan has already changed its rules to block third-party logins starting October 27, 2026.
Bank of America urges password caution
Bank of America is also urging everyone not to share their banking passwords with any AI or outside service.
Citigroup has updated its online agreement too, making it clear what happens if you use these tools.
As JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon put it, "If people are using them, they should understand the risk. There's a liability transfer."
So it's important to think twice before handing over your information to an AI assistant.